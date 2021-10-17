Tamil Nadu: Several parts of Kanyakumari receive heavy rainfall

-
-
Several parts of the Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall that caused flooding in Thirparappu waterfalls.
A continuing heavy rainfall have been witnessed in the state of Kerala. Four people died in landslides in Koottickal in Kottayam and Kokkayar in Idduki districts of Kerala and 12 persons went missing on Saturday.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a red alert in five districts, an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for two districts of Kerala.
