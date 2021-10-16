Delhi records minimum temp of 20 deg C, rain likely on Sunday: IMD

-
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a notch above the season's average, and is likely to receive light rains on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.
Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius, three notched above the season's average, it said.
Humidity was recorded at 55 per cent.
The weather department has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperature will hover around 33 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.
The air quality of the city was in the 'poor' category with an air quality index (AQI) of 298, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
