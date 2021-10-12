WHO panel to discuss need of Covid-19 booster shots on November 11

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden urges Covid-19 booster shots for those Americans now eligible
Covid-19 pandemic: EU panel backs booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna
WHO chief urges to halt Covid-19 booster shots for rest of the year
Biden administration to start offering vaccine booster shots on Sept 20
Better than booster shots, non-vaccines promise to build Covid immunity
-
A advisory panel of the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to discuss the need for COVID-19 booster doses on November 11.
Director of the WHO's Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, Kate O'Brien on Monday said that the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) will discuss the need for COVID-19 booster shots on November 11, Sputnik news agency reported.
Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency recommended the use of a booster dose of BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised individuals.
Last Monday, WHO had said that it is reviewing the emerging evidence on the need for and timing of a booster dose for the currently available COVID-19 vaccines which have received Emergency Use Listing (EUL).
Booster doses are administered to a vaccinated population that has completed a primary vaccination series when, with time, the immunity and clinical protection has fallen below a rate deemed sufficient in that population.
The objective of a booster dose is to restore vaccine effectiveness from that deemed no longer sufficient.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU