Mumbai sees 410 fresh Covid-19 cases, 358 recoveries, four fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai coronavirus update: 285 fresh Covid-19 cases, four fatalities
Mumbai coronavirus update: 364 new Covid-19 cases, 5 fatalities
Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap says party to go solo in BMC elections
Covid: Drug cocktail used to treat Donald Trump gets BMC thumbs up
Mumbai coronavirus update: 208 Covid-19 cases, lowest after April 2020
-
The financial capital on Monday reported 410 new coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities while 358 patients recovered, a civic official said.
The new additions took the tally of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai to 7,48,168, the death toll to 16,162, and the number of recoveries to 7,24,421, leaving the metropolis with 5,075 active cases, he said.
This is the second day in a row that Mumbai recorded less than 500 cases. On Sunday, Mumbai logged 453 infections and six fatalities.
Generally, the city witnesses fewer cases on Mondays as compared to other days of the week due to the lesser number of tests.
With 28,319 new cases, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 1,07,57,354, the official said.
As of Monday, Mumbai's average case recovery rate stands at 97 per cent. The average doubling rate has dipped to 1,096 days. The average growth rate of cases in Mumbai stood at 0.06 per cent for the period between October 4 to October 10, the official said.
He said 46 buildings in Mumbai are currently remained sealed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Mumbai has been free of containment zones in slums and chawls from mid-August.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU