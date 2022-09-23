JUST IN
Why can't Haryana have separate gurdwara panel, asks CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Govt launches Indian Sign Language mobile app 'Sign Learn' with 1,000 words
Covid primary cause of death in 70 Delhi patients, incidental in 84 in Aug
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates new software lab of IBM in Kochi
Traffic crawls in rain-soaked Delhi for 2nd day, yellow alert for Saturday
National Herald: ED issues notices to Cong leaders from Andhra, Telangana
HC allows Uddhav-led Shiv Sena to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
Retail prices of rice in domestic market to remain under control: Govt
Rajasthan allots Rs 200 cr for free sanitary napkins to women, girls
Fortis Healthcare ex-promoters failed to purge themselves of contempt: SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Govt launches Indian Sign Language mobile app 'Sign Learn' with 1,000 words
Time extension to file charge sheet not empty formality, says Supreme Court
Business Standard

Why can't Haryana have separate gurdwara panel, asks CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday asked when a separate gurdwara committee can formed for Patna Sahib and Delhi, then why the same cannot be done in Haryana

Topics
Haryana | Manohar Lal Khattar

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday asked when a separate gurdwara committee can formed for Patna Sahib and Delhi, then why the same cannot be done in Haryana.

Khattar made the statement in the wake of the Supreme Court upholding the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act enacted by the state legislature to manage religious places of Sikhs effectively and permanently under the exclusive control of the Sikhs of Haryana.

The Act was enacted under the Congress rule when Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the chief minister of Haryana.

According to a statement, a delegation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and other Sikh bodies delegates called upon the chief minister here on Friday.

They hailed the Supreme Court order, the statement said.

The Supreme Court's verdict is a victory of Sikh bodies of Haryana, said Khattar while meeting the delegation.

The CM said the state government strongly defended the formation of a separate gurdwara managing committee for Haryana in the court.

When a separate Shiromani Gurdwara Management Committee can be formed for Patna Sahib and Delhi, then why the same cannot be done in Haryana, he said.

Several gurdwaras in the state certainly have a special connection with many of our Sikh Gurus as they at some point of time had visited these historical gurdwaras, said Khattar.

The chief minister said he was quite hopeful that the entire Sikh Sangat will now work in the spirit of harmony and brotherhood and will do its best in the interest of society.

The delegation included Jagdish Jhinda, Bhupender Singh, Baba Sukhdev Singh, Baba Gurmeet Singh, Harpal Singh, Ranveer Singh, Harpreet Singh Narula, Jarnail Singh and Jagdev Singh Gaba.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Haryana

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 23:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU