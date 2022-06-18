Mann, Sukhbir Badal, Raghav Chadha condemn blasts at Gurudwara in Kabul

-
ALSO READ
Bhagwant Mann has surrendered his powers to Delhi CM: Sukhbir Badal
Raghav Chaddha hits out at Sukhbir Badal over remarks against Bhagwant Mann
2 dead after explosions hit Kabul gurdwara, India 'monitoring' situation
Drugs case: Punjab police register FIR against Sukhbir's brother-in-law
Sukhbir Badal condemns Golden Temple incident, demands strict action
-
Several political leaders in India condemned the explosions and gunfire reported from a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul that claimed two lives on Saturday morning.
At least two blasts were reported near the Gurdwara in the Karte Parwan area in Kabul this morning, according to local media. No group has claimed responsibility so far for the attack in which one person has died, according to sources.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged PM Modi and External Affairs Ministry for immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul.
"Strongly condemn the attack at Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Have heard reports of shots being fired at devotees, I'm praying for everyone's safety. I urge PM @narendramodiji and @MEAIndia for immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul," Punjab CM tweeted.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal also urged PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the security of Sikh families in Afghanistan.
"Strongly condemn the ISIS attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul. While praying for the safety of all present in Gurdwara, I urge PM @narendramodi and EAM @DrSJaishankar to take up the matter with the Afghanistan government and ensure the security of all Sikh families and their religious places," Badal said in a tweet.
"Deeply concerned to hear about the news of an attack at a Gurdwara Sahib in Kabul, Afghanistan. Praying to Waheguru Ji for the safety of all the devotees and citizens stuck inside the premises. Urge the MEA to look into this matter and ensure the safety of all devotees. @DrSJaishankar," tweeted former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the Sikh community has become most vulnerable to such deadly attacks after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.
"Disturbing news emanating from Kabul where militants have attacked Karte Parwan Gurdwara Sahab. The Sikh community has become more vulnerable to such deadly attacks after the Taliban took over. Indian Government must ensure the safety and successful evacuation of our Sikh brothers or sisters under seizure," Chadha tweeted.
After the attacks, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement: "We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments."
Religious minorities in Afghanistan, including the Sikh community, have been targets of violence in Afghanistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU