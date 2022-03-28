Discussion on Ukraine war, rising fuel prices in Lok Sabha next week

-
A discussion on rising fuel prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict is expected to be held in Lok Sabha after the Centre agreed for the same, members of parliament said on Monday.
The government has agreed to the opposition's demand for discussing the Ukraine war and rising prices in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, they said.
The discussion on both the topics will be held under Rule 193 of the Lok Sabha which does not entail voting, the MPs present in the meeting said.
While the Ukraine crisis will be discussed this week, the issue of rising prices will come up next week, a member of parliament (MP)
said, adding that the exact date and timings have not been decided.
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he proposed to discuss the twin matters in the BAC meeting, and the government agreed to the demand.
Opposition parties in the Lower House have been protesting against the rising prices of essential commodities, especially fuel prices, and urging the Union government to discuss the issues.
