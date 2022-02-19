'Will give befitting reply if someone casts evil eyes on India': Rajnath

-
Campaigning for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India is capable of giving befitting reply to those who dare to cast evil eyes on India.
Addressing a cheering crowd he said, "we are capable of killing anybody this side and can go across the border to kill anybody if someone dares to cast evil eyes on the country."
Rajnath Singh said that the government decided to launch surgical strike when terrorists struck security forces and the BJP will not let down the country whatever the consequences. BJP does not compromise on nations pride, he said.
The world has started listening to the Indian Voice and whatever is said now the world listens carefully. He asserted that BJP does whatever it says as it has abrogated Article 370 after the government got mandate.
The Defence Minister said that Brahmos will be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh and this is one such missile the enemy is fearful of.
Rajnath Singh also claimed that the CAA has been brought to give citizenship to the people who are persecuted elsewhere. He also said that BJP kept its promise and a grand Ram temple is now being built in Ayodhya.
He claimed that there is no allegation of corruption against the State or Central government, which means that the government is working for the welfare of the people. "We are real Samajwadi as we are distributing rations and pensions to every eligible person," he said.
Rajnath Singh also reminded that the Modi government is giving kisan samman nidhi which will be enhanced to Rs 12,000 per annum and girls will get scooty if Yogi government comes to power.
The BJP is pitching on the high profile seats and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been campaigning in the state. He has been the chief minister of the state and national president of the party and has personal connect to the state as several leaders know him personally.
