Will look into feasibility of exploring resources without licence: Gehlot

Chief Minister on Monday said that the state government will look into the feasibility of exploration of natural resources, including silver, without a licence.

The comment came after metals and mining magnate Anil Agarwal suggested that the exploration of in should be freed.

"You (Anil Agarwal) suggested exploration should be allowed without licence. You had also suggested this to me earlier. Can this be possible from the central government, state government? We will go for its feasibility. This is your revolutionary suggestion," Gehlot said during a webinar on 'unlocking the true potential of silver'.

There are good reserves of natural resources, including silver, in Rajasthan, Gehlot mentioned.

He was also of the view that in the coming days the exploration of should increase in the state and the entire nation should be benefited from this.

During the webinar, Vedanta Chairman Agarwal said that has the potential to provide natural resource to the whole country provided the government should free exploration.

"Today there is so much problem in exploration...If the exploration is freed in Rajasthan, then the sectors like oil, silver, zinc...have so much potential," he said.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that in the coming days the demand for silver will increase in the industrial use.

When COVID-19 pandemic is over, NITI Aayog would like to work with Vedanta Group, he said. And there is a need to do a big workshop in Rajasthan so that the new technology can be taken to small and medium industries and every worker, and with this a big employment can be generated in the state, Kant suggested.

