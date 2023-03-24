JUST IN
ED attaches Ambience Tower worth over Rs 252 cr in money laundering case
UAPA's objective is to deal with activities against India's integrity: SC
NDMA organises mock drill to test earthquake readiness in Delhi NCR
Legendary singer Asha Bhosale conferred Maharashtra Bhushan award
Bad in law: SC on its 2011 verdicts on membership of banned outfits
Parl panel calls for national portal of all atrocity cases against SCs, STs
Citizen cannot seek a right to stand up in Parliament: Supreme Court
Government proposes tax relief for REITs and InVITS in Finance Bill 2023
Godhra train burning: SC to hear pleas of Gujarat govt, convicts on Apr 10
Out of 56 mn kids, 4.3 mn found malnourished by Poshan Tracker in Feb: WCD
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Ethical hacking with permission of owner does not attract liability: MoS IT
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Will make efforts to get economic fugitives to face justice in India: MEA

On the issue of the presence of radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in Oman, Bagchi said the ministry did not have any confirmation of his presence in Muscat

Topics
MEA | Mehul Choksi | Ministry of External Affairs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arindam Bagchi
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi | Photo: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it would continue to make all efforts to get economic fugitives, including Mehul Choksi, to face justice in India.

The name of Choksi, who is wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud in the Punjab National Bank, was dropped from the Red Corner Notice list, a move that grants him freedom to freely travel out of Antigua and Barbuda, where he is holed up after fleeing from India in 2018.

"On the issue of Mehul Choksi...let me just take the larger point. Our focus is on getting economic fugitives to face justice in India and we will continue to make all efforts in this regard," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters here.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CBI said it has taken up with the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) the serious shortcomings, procedural violations, overreach of mandate and mistakes committed by CCF in the manner of reaching this unfounded and perfunctory decision.

On the issue of the presence of radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in Oman, Bagchi said the ministry did not have any confirmation of his presence in Muscat.

"Zakir Naik is an accused in numerous cases in India. He is a fugitive from justice. We have taken up the matter with the government of Oman and Oman authorities. We will continue to take all necessary measures to bring him to face justice in India," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MEA

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 23:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU