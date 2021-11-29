Will not leave protest site before discussion on MSP, other issues: Tikait

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Bandh will compel Centre to listen to farmers: Rakesh Tikait
Govt lies that it's open to dialogue, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait
Protests will end after farm laws repealed in Parliament: Rakesh Tikait
Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow; Lakhimpur incident, other issues on agenda
Singhu border killing 'unfortunate', won't affect farmers' protest: Tikait
-
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said farmers will not leave the protest site unless a discussion on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues are held.
"The government wants that there should be no protests in the country but we will not leave the protest site before any discussion on MSP including other issues," Tikait told mediapersons.
Asked about the passing of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha, the BKU leader said, "It is a tribute to all 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. The protest will continue as other issues including MSP are still pending."
The 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was passed by the Lok Sabha today on the first day of the winter session of Parliament.
Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by the Opposition members. After the Lower House resumed, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. The Bill was then passed in the House amid ruckus by Opposition MPs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU