Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition sloganeering

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid sloganeering by opposition parties on various issues, including those related to farmers.
When the House reassembled at 12.19 pm, Chairman M Venkaiah Naid said he has not accepted various notices given by opposition members for suspension of business and to take up their issues.
Opposition members objected to this and started raising slogans.
"Some people have come determined to disrupt the House," Naidu said as his repeated attempts to pacify agitating members did not yield results.
He then adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
Earlier when the House met for the day, recently elected MPs took oath.
The Chairman read out obituary references for sitting MP Oscar Fernandes as well as five other former members who recently passed away.
Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.
The proceedings were earlier on Monday adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to the passing away of Fernandes.
