Will take decision once I get instructions: Yediyurappa on possible exit

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
Ready to quit if BJP high command wants: Yediyurappa
Faced many challenges as CM from day one, says Yediyurappa staring at exit
K'taka CM Yediyurappa steps in to resolve row over class 10 exams
Lockdown in Karnataka extended till June 7, says CM B S Yediyurappa
-
Karnataka Chief Minister B S
Yediyurappa on Sunday said he will take an appropriate decision, once he receives directions from the BJP high command this evening, regarding his continuation in the post.
"By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it, once it comes I will take an appropriate decision," Yediyurappa said in response to a question whether the directions from the party high command in Delhi were expected today.
To a question on pontiffs holding a mega conclave in Bengaluru Sunday, which is seen as expressing solidarity with him, he said, "there is no need for pontiffs to hold any meet, I have confidence in PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda."
Questioned about a Dalit Chief Minister replacing him, Yediyurappa said, "I'm not the one to decide about it, it is for the high command to decide.
Let's first see what decision they will take today..."
Asked whether he was satisfied with his work for two years, he said, "if you are satisfied that's enough for me."
Indicating that Monday might be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on July 25, he will get on with "his work" from July 26.
His government will complete two years in office on July 26.
Meanwhile, scores of pontiffs are expected to participate in a "maga conclave" to be held here on Sunday, coinciding with the possible decision by the BJP central leadership on his exit.
Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Balehosur mutt, who had held a press meet here on July 23 to inform about the conclave with other Swamijis, had refused to connect the event directly with the possible leadership change, but it is being widely seen as an attempt to muster support to Yediyurappa and send out a message.
Yediyurappa is in flood and rain ravaged Belagavi district to review the relief and rescue operation there.
Noting that he will be visiting people affected by rains and floods, the Chief Minister said after visiting some affected villages and analysing the situation there, he will be heading back to Bengaluru.
"By the god's grace, rains have receded both yesterday and today and if the situation continues in the same way for the next couple of days, I'm confident that things will come under control," he said, adding that rains receding in Maharashtra is a good sign.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU