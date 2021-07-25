Maharashtra floods: 34 NDRF teams engaged in rescue ops; BMC sends teams

-
-
As heavy rains lashed many parts of Maharashtra and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for five districts, two teams of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have left for Raigad and Kolhapur.
Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed 8 more teams in Maharashtra in the flood-affected areas. Now a total of 34 teams have been deployed for rescue and relief work at various places.
Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika, which is continuously providing various civic services to the citizens of the Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika area, is also working promptly outside its area in case of emergency.The two teams left for Raigad and Kolhapur on Saturday.
"A team of Mumbai Municipal Corporation has been sent to Mahad in Raigad district to carry out relief work. This includes two medical teams, 1 mobile medical laboratory, about 75 staff of solid waste management department, 4 water tankers, 1 towing lorry etc," an official said.Dr Mohan Joshi, Superintendent of Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital of BMC, is managing all the medical matters.
Another BMC team has left for Kolhapur to take necessary action in the flood-hit areas.Recycling machines and other necessary equipment have also been sent along with the staff of the concerned employees who have left for Kolhapur. While using the machinery of the corporation, the Deputy Chief Engineer of Solid Waste Management Department Sunil Sardar's help is also being sought, as per a release.
