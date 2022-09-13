Feet blisters will not stop us, we will unite India, says Rahul Gandhi

-
-
Amid intermittent rains and swelling public turnout, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the third day in Kerala on Tuesday, with the Congress leader and scores of supporters marching along the streets without umbrella when it rained.
Gandhi, who has embarked on the 3,500 km Kanyakumari-Kashmir footmarch, said though the participants suffered from blisters on their feet, the campaign would go on.
Scores of people lined up on the roadsides despite rains in the city, to greet Gandhi and the other padayatris.
The Congress leaders, including Gandhi, walked along the streets without umbrella when it was raining.
In a Facebook post, Gandhi said, "even though the feet have blisters, We are out to unite the country, We are not going to stop. #BharatJodoYatra," and uploaded a related video clip.
The third day of the yatra, which commenced around 7.15 am from Kaniyapuram near Kazhakootam, saw an encouraging turnout of people like the previous two days of the Kerala leg of the foot march, which is set to cover 3,570 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir over a 150-day period.
When the yatra reached its first halt point of the day at Attingal here, AICC general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The padayatra has just reached the morning break point at Mamom near Attingal, where there will be a number of interactions with different groups."
The yatra is scheduled to resume at 5 pm and end for the day at Kallambalam junction here.
On Monday evening, the yatra had covered 100 kilometres when it reached Kazhakootam.
Addressing a large crowd there, Gandhi had said elections can be won with hatred, violence and anger, but it cannot solve the socio-economic problems facing the country.
"India's dream is broken, not scattered. To realise that dream, we are bringing India together. 100 km done. And, we have just begun," Gandhi tweeted at the end of the day's yatra.
Ramesh had tweeted that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed exactly 100 km and that it has "rattled, unnerved and disturbed the BJP, whereas the Congress party has already been refreshed 100-fold. Every step we walk renews our resolve!"
The 150-day foot march was launched from Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will cover 12 states and two Union territories.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10 evening, will traverse through the state covering 450 kilometres, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.
