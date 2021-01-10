Will volunteer for vaccine if Centre permits: Karnataka Health Minister

-
ALSO READ
Centre has not banned export of any Covid-19 vaccine: Health secretary
European Union medical agency approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
Bankers union demands Covid-19 vaccine shot on priority basis
Another nationwide Covid-19 vaccine dry run to be held on January 8
Canada on track to start coronavirus vaccine delivery by January 2021
-
Karnataka Health Minister K
Sudhakar on Sunday said he would be the first person in the state to be administered the vaccine during phase-I planned for health workers, if the central government allowed public representatives also to be covered.
"The first batch to take the Covaxin will be the healthcare workers, but if the Government of India allows us to take, I will be the first to get it as a health Minister," Sudhakar told reporters during the inspection of the state vaccine store here.
Stressing that volunteering for the vaccine was necessary to instill confidence among the people, he said, "See, we have to imbibe, infuse confidence in the public. So, why not (I take it)?"
On the vaccine storage facility, Sudhakar said the state has two major vaccine storage houses -- one in Bengaluru and another one in Belagavi.
They have storage capacity of 45 lakh doses of vaccines.
Besides, there are five regional and district level storage facilities, the minister said adding the state has also roped in 900 logistic vehicles to transport vaccines to various parts of the state.
The Minister noted that the state would get about 13.9 lakh doses of vaccine in the first phase.
To a question on the challenges faced during the dry runs, Sudhakar said he noticed at certain places digital and technical lacunae, where the OTPs did not reach to the right person from the nodal officer.
Now, it has been rectified, he added.
The Minister further said the Prime Minister will be holding a meeting with all the Chief Ministers on Monday to review the preparedness for vaccination drive.
According to Sudhakar, the priority will be frontline health workers.
The focus will then shift towards vulnerable groups such as people above 50 years of age with co-morbidities and youngsters.
Regarding those who returned to the state from the United Kingdom recently, the minister said a system for effective management of data of passengers arriving at airports has been put in place.
He added that on Sunday 289 passengers arrived here from the UK and four among them have been found positive for coronavirus.
"Infected persons will be traced and admitted to hospital," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU