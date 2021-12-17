Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid Opposition protests

-
ALSO READ
LS adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over SIT report on Lakhimpur violence
Lakhimpur Kheri: Union minister's son Ashish Mishra contracts dengue
'Incidents' at Lakhimpur: Nobody won after the violence in the tiny hamlet
Lakhimpur violence: 'Yogi promised Ram Rajya, party workers running amok'
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
-
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Friday till 2 pm amid vociferous protests by Opposition members demanding the removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.
The Question Hour in the Lower House was disrupted for the third straight day as Opposition members demanded the removal of the minister whose son Ashish Mishra is among the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh in October.
Soon after the House met for the day, Opposition members started shouting slogans and displaying placards, demanding the sacking of the minister. Many members also trooped into the Well of the House.
Amid the din, Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that the Question Hour was important and it was not a good practice to indulge in sloganeering.
"You don't want to run the House, you don't want discussions...," a peeved Birla asked the protesting members.
The Speaker also warned the members protesting in the Well against damaging any properties of the House. "If any property of the Lok Sabha is damaged, then it will be your responsibility," he told the members.
Four questions and their supplementaries were taken up during the Question Hour.
As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU