on Friday conferred its highest civilian award Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on Prime Minister on the occasion of the country's Day.

Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo.

HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic.

Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person, the Prime Minister's Office of Bhutan said in a statement on Facebook.

He wished his countrymen on the Day of Bhutan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)