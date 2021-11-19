With Delhi's new excise policy in, 194 set to lose jobs

-
With the discontinuation of Delhi government liquor vends in wake of the new excise policy, 194 outsourced employees hired through Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited (ICSIL), engaged in liquor business have lost their jobs.
As per the Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd's order dated November 16, "According to the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor vends of government corporations including that of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) will cease to operate with effect from November 17 and April 1, 2022, respectively."
"On that account, the services of 194 number of outsourced employees hired through Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited (ICSIL) and engaged in liquor business are hereby surrendered to ICSIL with effect from November 17, 2021," the order read.
A joint venture of Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), ICSIL is a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Delhi State Industrial and infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).
The order has also stated that the regular employees posted in Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) Division shall continue to work in the division till further orders for carrying out activities related with winding up of business, in other words, "closure of vends/books, disposal of inventory, handing over the possession of space etc. This is barring those regular employees posted in country Liquor Vends who shall remain posted till March 31, 2022. Accordingly, CM (IMFL) is directed to ensure completion of said activities by November 25, 2021 so that redeployment of such staff may be done."
The Delhi government has formally exited the liquor business as its 600 vends will be shut permanently from Tuesday night to pave way for swanky, new, privately owned shops that began operations from November 17.
