Rules allowing home delivery of liquor in Delhi come into force from today

The Delhi government has allowed home delivery of liquor through mobile apps and websites under the amended excise rules, which will come into force from Friday.
According to a notification issued by the Finance department of the Delhi government late on Thursday, "18 of 21 amendments to the rules will come into effect from June 11, Friday."
Home delivery of liquor through mobile apps and websites has now been formally allowed from Friday, however, the excise department is yet to issue L-13 licence.
Although Delhi government, in its new excise policy, has made a provision for online delivery of liquor, however, no licence has been issued so far.
"The licensee (L-13 holder) shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order is received through a mobile app or online web portal, and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution. The licensee shall not sell liquor to any person for consumption 'on' the premises," said a notification.
Under the new excise policy, the legal drinking age in the city has been lowered from 25 to 21 under its new excise policy, which the Delhi cabinet had approved in March this year.
It has also made a provision that people below 21 years old will not be allowed inside restaurants where liquor is served if they are coming alone or in a group of under-age children.
The international concept of 'Age Gating' will be introduced.
Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had on June 1 amended the excise rules through a notification that also allows take-away of draught beer in bottles or growlers from micro-breweries.
The rules permit the holders of the necessary licenses to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars and restaurants, where customers will have the choice of getting alcohol in bottles.
