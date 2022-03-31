Woman who hurled petrol bomb at CRPF bunker in Sopore arrested

The woman who had allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at a bunker in J&K's Sopore town was arrested on Thursday, police said.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters that the arrested woman has been identified as Haseena Akhtar, an overground worker (OGW) of the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"She had thrown a petrol bomb at a bunker in Sopore in which one policeman and a jawan were injured.

"There are three FIRs under the UAPA against her," he said.

--IANS

sq/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)