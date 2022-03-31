JUST IN
Woman who hurled petrol bomb at CRPF bunker in Sopore arrested

The woman who had allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF bunker in J&K's Sopore town was arrested on Thursday, police said.

IANS  |  Srinagar 

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters that the arrested woman has been identified as Haseena Akhtar, an overground worker (OGW) of the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"She had thrown a petrol bomb at a CRPF bunker in Sopore in which one policeman and a CRPF jawan were injured.

"There are three FIRs under the UAPA against her," he said.

First Published: Thu, March 31 2022. 23:31 IST

