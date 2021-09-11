Woman who was raped and brutally assaulted in Mumbai dies during treatment

-
The 30-year old woman raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.
The victim, who sustained serious injuries because of a rod put in her private parts, was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai.
Earlier in the day, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the condition of the woman was critical. "She has very less amount of blood left and has lost her intestines. She is with her mother. She is on a ventilator," she stated.
As per the information shared by the police on Friday, a PCR call was received at 3:30 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday that a woman was lying unconscious and covered in blood on Khairani Road in Sakinaka.
The police arrested the man accused of raping the woman and he was booked under Sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.
Pednekar informed that the victim was together with the accused, identified as Mohan, for the last 10 to 12 years.
