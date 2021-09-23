Women can take NDA exam in Nov, why wait till May 2022: SC to govt

The on Wed­nesday allowed wom­en to take the Defence Acad­e­my (NDA) entrance exam in Novem­ber this year and not wait till May 2022 as requested by the government.

The apex court said it doesn’t want women to be denied their right, alth­ou­gh the Centre had told it earlier that a notification allowing women candidat­es to appear for the NDA exam would be out by May.

A Study Group has been constituted by the defence services, comprising experts, to formulate the comprehensive curriculum for women cadets at NDA, it had said, adding that a Board of Officers has been convened to give a holistic and futuristic proposal for training women at the academy.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said the armed forces are the best response team to deal with emergency situations and it is hopeful that necessary arrangements will be put in place to pave the way for the induction of women in NDA without delay.

As the hearing began, senior advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma told the bench that there are two exams that take place in a year — NDA I and NDA II.

“For the first exam, UPSC (Union Public Ser­vice Commission) issues notification in January and for the second exam notification is issued in May and June. Exams take place in April for the January notification and for the June notification exam takes place in September. The process is such that joining takes place in the next year. So, if according to the government, the notification comes out in May 2022, the intake will happen in June 2023,” he submitted.

He said the bench’s interim order permitting women candidates to take part in the NDA exam was very clear. The bench said that to create some element of infrastructure, the Centre needs time but the absorption process of female candidates cannot be postponed by one year.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said the Study Group has been constituted to examine the changes in curriculum, infrastructure, fitness training, accommodation facilities et al and sought for skipping the upcoming entrance exam slated on November 14.

The bench, however, replied that the process has to begin and other issues may go on in a phased manner.

“We appreciate all your problems. But I am sure you people are capable of finding solutions and not depriving another batch. In the interim order, we had said they would take the examination, let us see the results of how many women get through it. The planning can go on,” the bench said.

Bhati said the delay will not be by a year. There is a fixed number for every course of NDA and standards will have to be fixed, she said.

The top court said the issue is not so complex. Exam has already been directed to be held and the interim orders have been issued in July, it said. The top court kept the petition pending and will now be heard in third week January, 2022 for further directions if needed.

After the bench dictated its order advocate Mohit Paul, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the UPSC is yet to issue the corrigendum notification.

The lawyer appearing for the UPSC told the ben­ch that the authority is aw­aiting certain instruct­ions from the The court then directed that the needful be done by the Defence Depart­ment in this regard by collaborating with the UPSC.

“This is the transition phase, we don’t want to postpone the transition. This exam may not give the best results. But we are looking at the future,” the bench said.

