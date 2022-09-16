Women entrepreneurs face problem in obtaining business loans: Study

Majority of the face challenges in availing loan services from nationalised banks, according to a study.

The study was conducted by Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) and saw the participation of 450 from three cities -- capital region, Chennai and Pune.

During the study, it was also found that about 60 per cent of these entrepreneurs faced problems in accessing critical .

"Eighty-five per cent of faced challenges in availing loan services from nationalised banks," the study claimed.

It was conducted during the course of a three-year BYST Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme to set up profitable businesses in Chennai, Pune, and Delhi-NCR.

"Public sector banks are happy to welcome loan applications of BYST assisted, under-privileged entrepreneurs who are well-trained...and duly scrutinised by our expert panel before submission to the banks," Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan, Managing Trustee of BYST, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)