iNeuron partners S Chand to upskill students of MGU in technical courses
Business Standard

Women entrepreneurs face problem in obtaining business loans: Study

Topics
women entrepreneurs | business loan | financial services

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Majority of the women entrepreneurs face challenges in availing loan services from nationalised banks, according to a study.

The study was conducted by Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) and saw the participation of 450 women entrepreneurs from three cities -- national capital region, Chennai and Pune.

During the study, it was also found that about 60 per cent of these entrepreneurs faced problems in accessing critical financial services.

"Eighty-five per cent of women entrepreneurs faced challenges in availing loan services from nationalised banks," the study claimed.

It was conducted during the course of a three-year BYST Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme to set up profitable businesses in Chennai, Pune, and Delhi-NCR.

"Public sector banks are happy to welcome loan applications of BYST assisted, under-privileged entrepreneurs who are well-trained...and duly scrutinised by our expert panel before submission to the banks," Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan, Managing Trustee of BYST, said.

First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 16:56 IST

