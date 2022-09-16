President Murmu expresses grief over Lucknow wall collapse incident

President of India on Friday expressed condolences on the death of nine people in the wall collapse incident due to overnight rain.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of people in due to wall collapse. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," a tweet from the Rashtrapati Bhavan read in Hindi.

Nine people have died and two others were injured after a wall collapsed in due to heavy rainfall in the area in the last 24 hours.

All injured in the said accident were rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment where the doctors declared their condition stable.

After the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the dead.

He also instructed to give the relief amount of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the persons who died due to wall collapse and directed for proper treatment of the injured persons.

Joint Commissioner Piyush Mordia informed that the boundary wall of a hut in the Dilkusha area, where the labourers were residing, collapsed due to heavy overnight rains which resulted in the death of nine and injuries to two people.

Meanwhile, the city has been witnessing water logging problems in many parts due to heavy rainfall. Commissioner Roshan Jacob inspected waterlogging issues after heavy rain lashed the city.The district administration has asked the people to contact Lucknow Municipal Corporation Control Room for any civic problem like water logging, tree fall etc.

The administration has also advised the people to drink boiled water and get bleaching powder and chlorine tablets from the nearest health centres.

The administration has directed all government hospitals, PHC and CHC to be on high alert.

