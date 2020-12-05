Won't accept reservation for Marathas in OBC quota: Social Justice Minister

Social Justice Minister



Vijay Wadettiwar said here on Saturday that he would oppose the move if reservation for the Maratha community is carved out from the existing

"We supported the reservation to the Maratha community under SEBC (socially and educationally backward classes) category and the state government is arguing its case for reservation before the Supreme Court," he told reporters.

However, if the was carved out of OBC quota, he would oppose it and even quit the cabinet, the Congress leader said.

It was unfortunate that the apex court stayed the Bombay High Court's order which had upheld the separate reservation for Marathas, he added.

He also expressed concern about backlog of appointments in the OBC category in government offices.

About one lakh OBC category posts are vacant, he said.

