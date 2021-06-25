World Bank board approves $125 million support program to Kerala

-
ALSO READ
Climate change behind one in three heat-related deaths globally: Study
US pledges $9.2 mn to support climate resilient infrastructure under CDRI
IIT Guwahati scientists use nature's techniques to harvest water from air
Global debt rises $32 trillion in 2020 amid Covid pandemic: Moody's
None of G7's leading stock index aligned with Paris climate goals
-
The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved a $125 million program to support Kerala's preparedness against natural disasters, climate change impacts, disease outbreaks and pandemics.
The heavy monsoons of 2018 were the worst Kerala had seen in nearly a century, triggering devastating floods and landslides which impacted more than five million people, mainly in the Pamba River Basin.
In a statement issued by the World Bank on Friday, the Resilient Kerala Program will focus on two key areas which includes incorporating disaster risk planning in the master plans of urban and local self-governments to ease financial constraints on the state government when faced with unexpected shocks.
Secondly it will help make the health, water resources management, agriculture, and road sectors more resilient to calamities.
The program is part of a programmatic series of Bank financed operations in the state.
The First Resilient Kerala Development Policy Operation (DPO) approved in June 2019 undertook several initiatives.
It helped the state draft a River Basin Conservation and Management Act, which will conserve and regulate water resources and ensure their sustainable management, allocation, and utilization.
It also introduced climate-resilient agriculture, risk-informed land use, and disaster management planning.
The program laid the foundations for a five year State Partnership Framework.
Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India said in today's context of increased economic, climatic, and health shocks, building resilience of economies is a policy imperative.
"The Bank is therefore investing in Kerala's capabilities to respond to shocks to the state economy and, importantly, prevent as much as possible the loss of lives, assets, and livelihoods.
"The objective is not to finance schemes but partner with the Government of Kerala to improve the state's financial health; invest in sectors like health, water resources, social protection and agriculture; and address the drivers of natural disasters, climate change, and pandemic risks," said Ahmad.
The program will be state-wide and in the Pamba River Basin, Kerala will test a multisectoral approach in Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts.
This area is a microcosm of the state, with tropical monsoon forests, dense urban settlements, and the rice bowl of Kerala in its lowlands. Its success will have a demonstration impact across the state.
Among the other areas which will be covered include sustainable fiscal and debt management, disaster risk finance and social protection, disaster and climate-resilient urban development, resilient public health systems, integrated and sustainable water resources management,sustainable and resilient food systems and climate-resilient road infrastructure.
--IANS
sg/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU