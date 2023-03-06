World-class cancer hospital to be constructed in Hamirpur: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said a world-class cancer hospital will be set up at Jol Sapper village here, close to the Hamirpur Medical College which is under construction.

The chief minister said facilities like robotic surgery will be introduced in the medical college to facilitate the patients.

Jol Sapper falls under the Nadaun assembly seat which is represented by Sukhu in the state assembly.

Sukhu said that eighteen Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding schools will also be constructed in the state in the next financial year for which land has already been identified, according to an official release.

He said the state government has planned to build these schools in each assembly constituency in a phased manner.

The schools will be built on more than 100 kanal of land and will provide modern facilities and quality education to the students, he said.

Sukhu on Sunday announced that a 100-bed hospital will be built in Sujanpur and said that two denotified institutions of the town -- the divisional offices of the Jal Shakti department and HP power board -- will be reopened.

During an event at the four-day national-level Holi festival of Sujanpur Tira on Sunday night, Sukhu also announced the opening of a new degree college in Hamirpur's Tauni Devi area.

Blaming the previous government for "unmindful spending", he said that the development of the entire state was hampered during the last five years of the BJP regime as priority was given to specific areas.

The previous BJP government had opened and upgraded more than 900 institutions during the last six months of its tenure without any budget and handed over empty coffers to us, leaving no funds for development, yet we are committed to creating our resources and will have to take few stringent measures to come out of this financial crisis, he added.

By implementing the old pension, the state government has fulfilled its first promise and all other guarantees will also be fulfilled in a phased manner, Sukhu said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)