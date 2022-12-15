CM Sukhu asks officers to come up with innovative ideas for welfare

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed the officers of the state government to take proactive steps to ensure effective implementation of besides coming up with innovative ideas to strengthen and streamline the departmental functioning to deliver the goods to the general public.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the state government to have a proper understanding of the various departments.

He said that the state government has decided to go for green fuel in a big way.

The Chief Minister said that keeping in view the ever-increasing flow of vehicles in the state, the government would promote electric vehicles. He said that a maximum number of charging stations would be established at strategically identified locations so as to facilitate the owners of electric vehicles.

Chief Minister said that in order to cope with the ever-increasing traffic, stress must be laid on the construction of ropeways and other alternative modes of transportation. He also directed the officers of the Forest Department to ensure time-bound FCA or FRA clearances so that developmental projects could be taken in hand well in time.

Sukhu directed the Animal Husbandry and Agriculture Departments to come up with innovative ideas to strengthen the agro and dairy-based economy so as to give a boost to the income of the farmers. He asked the officers to come up with concrete plans and blueprints regarding their departments.

Chief Secretary RD Dhiman assured the Chief Minister that all the officers would work with dedication to come up to the expectations of the people and state government.

MLAs Harshwardhan Chauhan and Sanjay Awasthi, Principal Advisor IT and Innovation Gokul Butail, Principal Secretaries Onkar Sharma, RD Nazeem, Subhasish Panda and Devesh Kumar, Secretaries Dr Ajay Sharma and Rakesh Kanwar, Managing Director HRTC Sandeep Kumar, Director Transport Anupam Kashyap and other senior officers attended the meeting.

