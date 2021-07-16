World moving towards third wave of infections should alarm us: Govt

Forty-seven districts across 12 states and UTs reported over 10 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate for the week ending July 15, the government said on Friday.

Just 73 districts recorded more than 100 cases daily in the week ending on July 14, it said.

The slow decline in number of daily cases is a warning for the country that the situation is currently under control but it can deteriorate if Covid appropriate behaviour not followed, the government said.



In a press briefing on the situation in the country, government officials said the WHO's warning that the world is moving towards third wave should act as an alarm for all of us. It further said there is massive case surge across nations in the world and that the pandemic is far from over.

"Our vaccines are effective and hugely safe and people with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women must also take them. However, we cannot be fully dependent on vaccines, need to mask up as well," NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said.

The government said that 47 districts across 12 states and UTs reported over 10 per cent positivity rate for the week ending July 15. The states and UTs were Manipur, Kerala, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Assam, Maharashtra and Puducherry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)