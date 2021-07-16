States reporting more cases should take proactive measures: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Friday interacted with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala to review the Covid situation.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the increase in cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of concern. He said that the states reporting a higher number of cases should take proactive measures to prevent any possibility of a third wave. "It is necessary to take effective steps to prevent the third wave," Modi emphasised.

The Prime Minister said, "We have to move forward with a focused strategy of Test, Track, Treat and Vaccine. We have to pay special attention to micro-containment zones. Equal focus should be given to the districts reporting high positivity rate or high number of cases."

He told the chief ministers that funds are being made available to all the states for upgrading their health infrastructure and other needs. "The Central government has also approved an emergency Covid response package of more than Rs 23,000 crores," the Prime Minister added.

--IANS

ssb/bg

