Mann Ki Baat: Modi seeks annual 'river festival' to ease water pollution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to celebrate the 'river festival" on the occasion of "World River Day" on Sunday to connect with the traditions which are associated with rivers for centuries in our country.
Addressing the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "We mark so many days, but there is one more day we should celebrate. It is 'World River Day'. This day is such which is very consistent with the traditions of India."
He called September an important month, a month when we celebrate World River Day, and said it is a day to remember the contribution of our rivers that selflessly provide us with water.
The Prime Minister said for Indian rivers are not a "physical thing, but a living entity".
"As we celebrate World River Day today, I urge the people across the country to mark a 'river festival' at least once a year," he said.
"In our scriptures, even a little pollution in the rivers is said to be wrong," he said and urged the people to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi "who had done the work of making cleanliness a mass movement" and keep the rivers clean.
The radio programme comes after his recently-concluded visit to the United States where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
