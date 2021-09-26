Alert sounded in parts of Odisha over Cyclone Gulab, says IMD

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone with wind speed of 155-165 kmph may hit WB-Odisha coasts on May 26
Cyclone Yaas: NDRF advice states to prepare for worst-case scenario
Cyclone Yaas: IAF keeps 11 transport aircraft, 25 helicopters on standby
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
Cyclone Yaas LIVE: PM Modi to visit Odisha, West Bengal tomorrow
-
Warnings have been issued in parts of southern Odisha that are likely to be heavily affected by the cyclonic storm Gulab, said officials from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
Speaking to ANI, the Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas said, "Malkangiri, Nowrangpur, Koraput, Puri, Kalahandi and neighbouring districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall activity. Wind warnings have mainly been issued to Ganjam and Gajapati districts along the coast".
The Director informed that the cyclonic storm is likely to affect the Southern parts of Odisha and will pass between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam.
"Total suspension of fisherman activity has been ordered up to September 27. The public is advised to keep arrangements for drainage of excess water and to keep a regular check on traffic congestion," he added.
Earlier, yesterday the IMD informed that the deep depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal has moved nearly westwards and has intensified into Cyclonic Storm Gulab.
According to the National Disaster Response Force, 13 teams (24 sub-teams) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU