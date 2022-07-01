Yamuna cleaning: Delhi govt to link 39 unauthorised colonies to sewer lines

-
The Delhi government on Friday announced to lay sewer lines in four villages, including 39 unauthorised colonies, in the city and upgrade six sewage treatment plants (STPs) to meet new standards of wastewater to reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna.
The sewer lines will be laid in parts of Bijwasan, Najafgarh, Shikarpur, Deoli, Sangam Vihar and Burari, benefitting around 3 lakh residents in these areas.
Chairing a meeting of the Delhi Jal Board, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia said at present, all the sewage generated in these areas goes into local ponds, septic tanks, and stormwater drains. The drains discharge into the Yamuna.
Six STPs - Kondli, Coronation, Rohini, Pappan Kala, Narela, and Nilothi - will be upgraded and their capacity enhanced from 160 million gallons a day (MGD) to 205 MGD. The government will spend Rs 1367.5 crore on this project, he said.
After upgradation, these STPs will be able to treat the wastewater to new standards (BOD and TSS less than 10 mg per litre) which will reduce the pollution load in the river, Sisodia said.
The deputy CM also said that lakes will be developed near Okhla STP to recharge the groundwater. Treated water from the STP will be released into these lakes and the excess water will be released into Yamuna.
Sisodia said the main objective of the Arvind Kejriwal government is to clean the Yamuna by February 2025.
"The government will connect all houses in Delhi to the sewer network to clean the river, he said.
