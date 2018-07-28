Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi after showers, evacuation begins

river has crossed the danger mark and is expected to rise further, prompting authorities to issue advisory to take appropriate measures to avoid flood-like situation, officials said. The water level at the Hathinikund barrage has crossed the danger mark of 90,000 cusecs and reached 2.11 lakh cusecs by 9 am. The water level of the river at the Railway Bridge is expected to rise further to 205.40 m from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the district administration. "The water level of river Yamuna at Old Rly Bridge reached at 204.92 metres at 7 AM on July 28 (above the warning level) and having rising trend," it said.

An alert was sounded yesterday by the Delhi government after the water level of the crossed the danger mark, an official said.