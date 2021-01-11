Yellow alert for cold wave issued for several places in Rajasthan

-
The Meteorological Department here on Monday issued a yellow alert for cold wave in several areas of Rajasthan for the next 24 hours
Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of the state as the minimum temperature dropped by up to four degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, a MeT Department official said.
Churu recorded 1.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday night while Ganganagar registered a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius, showing a drop of three and four notches respectively against the previous night.
Similarly, the minimum temperature last night was 3.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 4 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 5 degrees Celsius in Barmer and Eran Road, 5.4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 6.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi and 7.1 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur.
The maximum temperature in most parts of the state was recorded between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Dabhok registered the highest temperature in the state at 24.5 degrees Celsius, while Churu registered a high of 16 degrees and Ganganagar 16.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department official said.
Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees during the period.
The department has issued a yellow alert warning for cold wave in Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Churu, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur and Pali for next 24 hours.
The MeT Department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life".
"Yellow" is the least dangerous among the weather warnings, while "orange" is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly.
