Yogi Adityanath inspects Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan zoo in UP's Gorakhpur

-
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath to visit various UP districts, to dedicate various projects
Gauri Lankesh murder: SC restores KCOCA charges against accused
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Gorakhpur
AIIMS in Gorakhpur will be inaugurated next month: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath second UP CM to contest from Gorakhpur district
-
Uttar Pradesh's caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo here on Friday and visited various enclosures, including that of the two rhinos recently brought from Assam.
He also fed the two rhinos -- Hari and Gauri.
Adityanath also visited the enclosures of other animals, including lion, bear and deer during his visit and planted a sapling inside the campus.
He also urged everyone to conserve the environment.
After reaching the enclosure where the rhinos were kept, Adityanath called the two animals by their names and also fed them bananas.
He also visited the enclosure of a leopard named Narad and a tiger named Amar.
Zoo director H Raja Mohan, veterinary doctor Dr Yogesh Pratap Singh and DFO Vikas Yadav accompanied Adityanath and informed him about the zoo and animals kept there.
District Magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand, Chief Forest Conservator, Gorakhpur division, Bheemsen along with other officials were also present at the occasion.
Adityanath had inaugurated the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo on March 27 last year. The zoo is located near the picturesque Ramgarh Tal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU