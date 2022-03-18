Swearing-in ceremony of Punjab ministers tomorrow in Chandigarh

The induction ceremony of the newly formed will be held tomorrow in Chandigarh.

Once the ministers are sworn in at around 11 am, they will assume the charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat, and later participate in the first cabinet meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party-led at 12.30 pm.

Earlier, on March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs including Chief Minister took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. The legislators were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

"Sworn-in as MLA in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The government will bring a new change in Punjab for which the people have chosen us. Our government will be known as the most honest government of Punjab," Mann had tweeted.

AAP leader and the party's face for recently held Punjab assembly polls took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16.

AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab assembly polls winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)