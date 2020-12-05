Yogi govt initiate process to professionalise investment promotion

-
Subsequent to a series of successful initiatives to attract and materialise investment in Uttar Pradesh, the State government on Friday initiated the process to professionalise its investment promotion and facilitation agency - 'Invest UP' in right earnest.
It is to mention that 'Invest UP' provides support to the investors interested in investing in the State and acts as the interface between the various government departments and the investors to foster the investor-friendly environment in the State.
Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development, Alok Kumar said that in a first-of-its-kind initiative, the State government had decided to engage highly qualified professionals from business and management sphere with ample experience for seamless integration of investment promotion and facilitation streams.
Alok Kumar, who is also the Member-Secretary of the Governing Board of 'Invest UP', informed, "In all, 44 professionals are proposed to be recruited to enhance the efficiency of services to investors and industrialists. In the first phase, five well-qualified persons will be recruited, including a Chief Operating Officer (COO), to lead the investment promotion functions of the agency under the guidance of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)."
"Appointment, as well as the removal of the Chief Operating Officer (COO), will be approved by the Chief Minister, who is the Chairperson of the Governing Board of the newly established agency", he added.
With the objective of hiring exceptionally qualified and deserving talent, the State government has decided to offer the market-driven remuneration to the selected candidates.
