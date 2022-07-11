JEE-Main results announced, 14 candidates score perfect 100, says NTA

-
ALSO READ
JEE Main admit card 2022 expected this week: Check important details here
JEE Main Session 1 2022 result declared, check at jeemain.nta.nic.in
NTA reopens JEE Main session 2 registration; check the dates here
JEE-Main first phase from Apr 16-17, second phase scheduled from May 24-29
JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 results to be out soon: Here's how to check
-
Fourteen candidates have got the perfect score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main results of which were announced on Monday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Maximum candidates bagging the top score in the first edition of JEE-Main, 2022 are from Telangana (4) followed by Andhra Pradesh (3). The top scorers from Telangana are Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Rupesh Biyani, Aniket Chattopadhyay and Dheeraj Kurukunda.
Koyayana Suhas, Penikalpati Ravi Kishore are Polisetty Karthikeya are the top scorers from Andhra Pradesh.
Other candidates who scored 100 are Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana), Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand), Mrinal Garg (Punjab), Sneha Pareek (Assam), Navya (Rajasthan), Boya Harsen Sathvik (Karnataka) and Saumitra Garg (Uttar Pradesh)
"Over 8.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam while 7.69 lakh had appeared," a senior NTA official said.
The official explained that the NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.
"NTA scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees," the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor