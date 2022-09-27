JUST IN
Wheat prices head north with the advent of 'Navratri' festivities
YouTuber arrested for meme on Mamata, search on for 7 more content creators

A 29-year-old YouTuber was arrested from West Bengal's Nadia district for allegedly creating memes on CM Mamata Banerjee that were derogatory, police said

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata/Kalyani 

handcuffs
Representative Image

A 29-year-old YouTuber was arrested from West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday for allegedly creating memes on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that were derogatory, police said.

Tuhin Mondal, the content creator, was arrested from his house in Bapujinagar in Taherpur police station area by officers of the Kolkata Police's Intelligence Branch, they said.

He was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a 21-year-old man at Taratala police station in south Kolkata a week back, they said.

"Mondal, who has no steady income, is believed to have made provocative, derogatory and abusive memes by editing parts of the chief minister's speeches to defame her. The complainant claimed that such acts can incite violence and disrupt peace," an officer of Kolkata Police said.

The complaint also names at least seven other content creators, and police said that a search is on to arrest them.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC, they said.

In June, Kolkata Police arrested YouTuber Roddur Roy for abusing the chief minister in a Facebook live session.

The Kolkata Police had in April 2012 arrested Jadavpur University professor Ambikesh Mahapatra for allegedly forwarding an email containing a cartoon of Banerjee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 21:03 IST

