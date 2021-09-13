YRF conducts second phase of vaccination for film industry workers

-
ALSO READ
DLF 3.0: Realtor ventures into new territories after four decades
Malaysia to summon Chinese envoy over military jets intruding air space
Ismail Sabri Yaakob appointed as new Prime Minister of Malaysia
How reputation of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine is marred by missteps
Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS with stomachache
-
Yash Raj Films has initiated the second phase of the vaccination drive that will have thousands of workers from the Hindi film fraternity get their first and second jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Filmmaker Aditya Chopra had pledged to inoculate as many people as possible from the film fraternity so that the Mumbai movie industry bounces back quickly, and daily wage earners return to work.
Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President of Yash Raj Films, confirmed this development.
He said: "Vaccinating the workers of the industry is of prime importance to YRF. We want the industry to bounce back completely and above all, the workers to have financial stability."
Widhwani added: 'The second phase of our vaccination drive will make thousands of daily wage earners double vaccinated and also aid in inoculating many more."
In June, Aditya opened the doors to the studios for the first phase of YRF's vaccination drive for the industry that inoculated close to 5,000 workers.
--IANS
dc/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU