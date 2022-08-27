YRS blocks road demanding holiday on last Dogra ruler's birth anniversary

-
Some activists of the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) on Friday staged a demonstration and blocked the Jammu-Pathankot national highway to press their demand for declaring a holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, on September 23.
YRS leaders said they had been making the demand for the last 10 years but the administration was yet to fulfil it.
They withdrew the road blockade after about half-an-hour.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had formed a four-member committee in January this year to look into their long-standing demand.
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 10:24 IST