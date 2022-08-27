Gujarat: Communal flare-up close to memorial set to be inaugurated by PM

A sizeable contingent of police has been deployed in Madhapur village near Bhuj town of Gujarat's Kutch district following communal tension in the area on Friday evening, a police official said.

Notably, Madhapar is just four kilometres away from the 'Smriti Van' memorial for earthquake victims, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister on Sunday.

Police sources said a group of members from one community attacked and vandalised shops and a place of worship of another social group.

They said people from the Rabari community from Madhapar on the outskirts of Bhuj were angry at the murder of a youth identified as Paresh Rabari.

Rabari was allegedly stabbed to death by one Suleman Sana on Friday morning amid a quarrel, they said.

While returning from the final rites of the youth, an angry mob vandalised shops and a place of worship though the situation was brought under control quickly, the sources added.

"The situation is under control. We cannot share anything more at this point," said Kutch-West Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)