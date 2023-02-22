JUST IN
Business Standard

Zomato launches home-style meal service 'Everyday' with home-chefs

"Zomato Everyday will bring you closer to home by serving you meals that make you feel at home," company's Founder Deepinder Goyal said in a blog-post

Topics
Zomato | start- ups | Food delivery

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zomato, food delivery

Food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday said it has launched 'Everyday', home-style meal service under which its food partners will collaborate with home-chefs.

"Zomato Everyday will bring you closer to home by serving you meals that make you feel at home," company's Founder Deepinder Goyal said in a blog-post.

"Our food partners collaborate with the home-chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes," he added.

Goyal informed that Zomato Everyday is currently available in select areas of Gurugram only.

"With fresh meals starting at only Rs 89, our customers can eat healthier and better daily," Goyal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 19:12 IST

