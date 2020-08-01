Samsung, Foxconn to take part in govt's PLI scheme for phone manufacturing

Leading South Korean mobile device maker Samsung and third party manufacturers of Taiwan — Pegatron, Foxconn and Wistron — have made applications to the ministry of electronics and information technology (MEITY) to participate in the productivity-linked incentive (PLI) scheme offered to global players. The scheme aims to make India a manufacturing and export hub for mobile phones.

The deadline to participate in the incentive scheme ended on Friday under which five eligible firms would be chosen. Two separate entities from the same group can also make more than one ...