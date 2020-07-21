Seeing signs of revival, all options open on future interventions: FM

Finance Minister said on Wednesday that the government sees a revival of the economy already taking place, particularly from the rural sector, and the centre has kept all options open in terms of future intervention to boost the economy.

“We have kept all options necessary absolutely open. Government is willing to participate, talk to everybody and see what best has to be done. Interventions can happen even in future depending on how the industry responds to us,” Sitharaman said at an US-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit, through video conference.

Sitharaman acknowledged the forecasts by various agencies on India’s contraction for 2020-21, but said that signs of a recovery were visible through many key indicators: “There has been speculation about the extent to which the economy is going to contract. Globally it has been speculated that 4.7-4.9 levels. There have been similar forecasts for India as well Different figures are floating around.”

“But I can see revival particularly if you look at India’s rural areas. We have had a very good summer crop. All of it has been procured at reasonable price so that farmers are not left high and dry looking for purchasers. Now the estimate for kharif crop has also come. We can clearly see agriculture sector is driving the revival,” she said.

The Finance Minister said that activities related to rural economy— like tractor sales, agriculture tools, logistics dealing with food sector – were all showing signs of revival. “If we can synchronize between the movement between those who monitor the economy, the regulators, the financial sector, if all work together, a very strong recovery is before us,” she said.

Speaking at a separate session in the same event, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj echoed his boss’ view and said that the Finance Ministry was tracking a number of parameters weekly and all of them showed signs of recovery in June and July.



Bajaj also said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's production linked scheme for mobile phone manufacturing will be offered to other sectors as well.

Speaking at the event, Sitharaman also said that the government will soon come out with a list of select ‘strategic sectors’ where the presence of state-owned companies will remain. “In India every sector is private sector as there is no sector reserved for public sector alone. We will have a list of a select few strategic sectors, and PSUs will be present in only certain pre-determined sectors.”

She also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ was “not an inward looking idea” and it did not shut the door on imports and exports, but was rather a way to make Indian industry and more efficient and competitive.

She said that the Reserve Bank of India and the Finance Ministry have worked in sync to ensure liquidity in a stressed system. “RBI has infused liquidity equivalent to 3.9 per cent of the The industry is working with the government and I can see the stimulus package has had a resonance on the ground… With all this I hope the Indian industry together with the government will deliver a good, speedy and sustainable recovery post the pandemic,” she said.