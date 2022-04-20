10.6 mn domestic passengers travelled in March; 38% more than Feb: DGCA

-
Around 1.06 crore domestic passengers travelled by air in March, approximately 38 percent more than 76.96 lakh who flew in February, Indian aviation regulator DGCA stated on Wednesday.
The passenger load factors -- which means occupancy rates -- were above 80 percent for all Indian private carriers in March, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in its monthly statement.
The load factors of SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India were 86.9 percent, 81 percent, 86.1 percent, 81.4 percent, 85 percent and 81.3 percent, respectively, in March 2022, it mentioned.
The Centre-run regional carrier Alliance Air recorded a load factor of 74 percent in March this year, it noted.
In the last two years, the aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IndiGo -- India's largest carrier -- carried 58.61 lakh passengers in March, a 54.8 percent share of the domestic market, the DGCA said.
Go First was in the number two position as it carried 10.44 lakh passengers in March, it mentioned.
SpiceJet flew 10.21 lakh passengers and Air India flew 9.36 lakh passengers in March, according to the data shared by the DGCA.
Vistara, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 8.9 lakh, 6.98 lakh and 1.45 lakh passengers, respectively, in March, the data showed.
The DGCA data said in March, IndiGo had the best on-time performance of 93.9 percent at four metro airports - Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
Go First and Vistara were at the second and third positions at these four airports in March with 93 percent and 91.9 percent on-time performance respectively, the DGCA said.
