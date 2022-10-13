JUST IN
15 states among achievers in logistics performance index 2022: DPIIT report
India's palm oil imports rise 18% in Sept, veg oil up 17% MoM: Trade body
Retail inflation rate expected to gradually decelerate after Sept: Report
September CPI inflation at 7.41 per cent: How analysts interpret the number
RBI asks banks to stop building positions in offshore market: Report
India maintained post-pandemic economic growth momentum, says Sitharaman
Will worries about rate hikes dent realty stocks?
Digitisation a game changer for Indian economy, says IMF chief economist
India bright light economy, but reforms needed for $10 trn GDP: IMF
Centre allows exports of 397,267 tonnes broken rice backed by LoC
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India's palm oil imports rise 18% in Sept, veg oil up 17% MoM: Trade body
Business Standard

15 states among achievers in logistics performance index 2022: DPIIT report

Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat are among the 15 states and UTs categorised as achievers in the logistics index chart 2022, according to a report by the commerce and Industry Ministry

Topics
logistics sector | Logistics Performance Index | logistics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

logistics, warehouse, infra

Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat are among the 15 states and UTs categorised as achievers in the logistics index chart 2022, according to a report released by the commerce and Industry Ministry on Thursday.

The index is an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth.

Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura are the other states categorised as fast movers in the ranking.

The 15 states and UTs ranked in the aspirers category include Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Mizoram.

The report ranks the states on the basis of their logistics ecosystem, highlights the key logistics-related challenges faced by the stakeholders and includes suggestive recommendations, according to the fourth LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) 2022 report unveiled by the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The index aims at enhancing the focus on improving logistics performance across states which is essential for improving the country's trade and reducing transaction cost.

The first logistics report was released in 2018. No ranking was released last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gujarat was at the first position in both 2018 and 2019 ranking lists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on logistics sector

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 14:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.