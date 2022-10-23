JUST IN
Weak global growth, high inflation may impact energy demand, says RIL
Cashew exports plunge deeper to 38% in September at $22.71 million
Bond market sees no end to worst turbulence since credit crash of 2007
Parliament to revoke over 1,500 obsolete laws in the coming session: Rijiju
Economic recovery strong, but inflation fears persist: Finance ministry
Fiscal, monetary authorities should be watchful amid global gloom: Finmin
India a leader in skills expansion of national curriculum, new study finds
Dhanteras begins on positive note; jewellers expect footfalls to increase
Delhi, Bengal consume most sweets in India; Rajasthan top consumer of papad
Rajasthan revises wage of contractual workers, gram panchayat assistants
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Weak global growth, high inflation may impact energy demand, says RIL
Business Standard

384 infrastructural projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.52 trillion

As many as 384 infrastructure projects, each entailing an investment of Rs 150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns of more than Rs 4.52 trillion, as per a report

Topics
infrastructure | India's infrastructure | infrastructure spending

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Analysts said that since the pandemic began, kickstarting capital expenditure, especially on infrastructure, has been a priority for the government.
Representative Image

As many as 384 infrastructure projects, each entailing an investment of Rs 150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns of more than Rs 4.52 lakh crore, as per a report.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, which monitors infrastructure projects of Rs 150 crore and above, out of 1,529 projects, 384 reported cost overruns and as many as 662 projects were delayed.

"Total original cost of implementation of the 1529 projects was Rs 21,25,851.67 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 25,78,197.18 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 4,52,345.51crore (21.28% of original cost)," the ministry's latest report for September 2022 said.

According to the report, the expenditure incurred on these projects till September 2022 was Rs 13,78,142.29 crore, or 53.45 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects.

However, the number of delayed projects decreases to 531 if delay is calculated on the basis of latest schedule of completion.

Further, it showed that for 603 projects, neither the year of commissioning nor the tentative gestation period has been reported.

Out of the 662 delayed projects, 133 have overall delays in the range of 1-12 months, 124 have been delayed for 13-24 months, 276 projects for 25-60 months and 129 projects have been delayed for 61 months and above.

The average time overrun in these 662 delayed projects is 42.08 months.

Reasons for time overruns as reported by various project implementing agencies include delay in land acquisition, delay in obtaining forest and environment clearances, and lack of infrastructure support and linkages.

Delay in tie-up for project financing, finalisation of detailed engineering, change in scope, tendering, ordering and equipment supply, and law and order problems are among the other reasons.

The report also cited state-wise lockdowns due to COVID-19 as a reason for the delay in implementation of these projects.

It has also been observed that project agencies are not reporting revised cost estimates and commissioning schedules for many projects, which suggests that time/cost overrun figures are under-reported, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on infrastructure

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 16:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.